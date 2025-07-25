Winston-Salem man charged with child sex crimes after search warrant execution

By JD Franklin III

Winston-Salem (WXII) — A Winston-Salem man is facing several sexual exploitation charges, according to the Invictus Task Force.

In May, task force officials said they began an investigation after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. During the investigation, officials said they identified Jose Henriquez-Diaz, 44, as a suspect.

On July 24, members of the Invictus Task Force executed a search warrant. As a result, Henriquez-Diaz was taken into custody and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center and given a $200,000 bond. He is due in court on July 25.

The investigation is ongoing.

