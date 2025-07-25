Sunny Saturday, tracking marine layer & next warmup

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Sunny skies arrive Saturday afternoon with temperatures mostly in the low 70s.

Morning clouds will impact nearly the entire region, lasting longer in North Santa Barbara County.

There will be little change in temperatures through Sunday though the marine layer will be even weaker by then creating a longer period of clear skies.

Below advisory level sundowners are expected this weekend with a moderate sea breeze from coast to coast.

High pressure from the southeast will help us warm up early next week though another strong low pressure system from the Pacific Northwest will block the extent of that heat to the west, keeping the Central Coast right in the middle with near normal conditions, or slightly above, for the next work week and Old Spanish Days - around 75 degrees in Santa Barbara.

Onshore flow, morning clouds, and evening sundowners will remain through next week's warmer weather pattern shift.