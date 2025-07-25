Rat infestation plagues Vallejo Ferry Terminal; city promises action

By Carlos E. Castañeda

Vallejo (KPIX) — The Vallejo Ferry Terminal has seen a rat infestation that has prompted an outcry from residents and ferry passengers on social media.

Rats have been spotted in the trees and vegetation around the terminal and in the parking lots, passengers told CBS News Bay Area. Social media posts claim rats are often flattened by vehicles as they cross Mare Island Parkway in front of the terminal.

On Thursday, one ferry passenger confirmed seeing two rats crossing the parkway as she and her sister sought a parking space.

“Big ones. Running, crossing the street,” said ferry passenger Irma Urquidi, as she held up her hand to indicate the length of about a foot. “I said to my sister, ‘Two! Look at that, running!”

Another ferry rider agreed with the size estimate and said they are attracted by the food selections available at the terminal and the trash left behind.

“Big rats,” said the rider who identified himself as Terrance Doughboy Fresh. “They’re in the bushes, they climb up the trees, they come down the trees, they’re all in these bushes … If they were to cut this one down right now, you’ll see a whole colony.”

The City of Vallejo issued a statement on social media Thursday acknowledging the severity of the infestation.

“The City is actively monitoring this matter and recognizes the seriousness of the situation,” the statement said. “City staff are currently evaluating the issue, and they are working with a pest control contractor to provide a formal assessment.”

The statement added that the pest company had to reschedule their appointment for Thursday, and the city was working to have them on site as soon as possible.

