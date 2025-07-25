Multiple explosions reported as New Boston home destroyed in fire

By Krizia Williams

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (WMUR) — A New Boston home was consumed by flames Friday morning after several explosions.

The fire left little of the home on Lyndeborough Road standing.

“This wasn’t your typical structure fire,” said Fire Chief Brian Dubreuil.

Crews were called to the house at about 5:20 a.m. When they arrived, they were met with heavy black smoke and flames coming from each level of the home.

Officials said multiple explosions were heard coming from the property.

“This fire got a real big head start on us, unfortunately, and resulted in a total loss of the structure,” Dubreuil said.

The owner of the home was taken to Catholic Medical Center.

“The resident had attempted to make entry back into his home and unfortunately suffered from some smoke inhalation and possible burns,” Dubreuil said.

Dubreuil said the fire was particularly difficult to fight because there aren’t any hydrants in the area.

“Approximately eight to 10 engines and eight to 10 tankers were on scene,” he said. “It’s a lot of work for the small crews we have, but we get it done.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

