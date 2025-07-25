Hulk Hogan: ‘Everybody in Wisconsin treats me like I’m still the champ’

By Amy Fleury

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Hulk Hogan visited Wisconsin several times during his career, including three times in the last year alone.

The wrestling icon’s final trip to the state was in March, when he spoke to WISN 12 News.

Hogan was hocking his beer, called Real American Beer, at the Piggly Wiggly in Lake Geneva.

“Does the Hulk love Wisconsin?” WISN 12 News photojournalist Jason Hunter asked.

“Well, brother, what’s old is new again because everybody in Wisconsin treats me like I’m still the champ. It’s just amazing. Everywhere I’ve gone, every city, there’s so much loyalty and love from the people here. People are so nice here. It’s crazy. Plus, they treat me like I still have the title,” Hogan said.

He also talked about his love for wrestling and how he still trains every day.

“It’s been a long, long, long time since you were the champ,” Hunter said.

“Yeah,” Hogan said.

“How have you managed to carry that legend on for so long?” Hunter asked.

“Well, I’m going to be 72 years old in a couple months. And I still train every day, you know, with my son Nick. And, it’s just, I put so much time in, like a racecar driver — a really, really good racecar driver puts a lot of seat time in. The guys who really don’t win, they haven’t had their butts in the seat enough. I put a whole bunch of seat time in when it came to wrestling,” Hogan said.

He was also in the state in August 2024 to promote his beer at the Woodman’s store in Waukesha.

Hogan spoke to the crowd on the final night of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in July 2024.

“And they tried to kill the next president of the United States. Enough was enough. And I said, ‘Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother!'” Hogan said.

