How one man’s superhero mission has brightened thousands of lives in all 50 states

(CNN) — It’s not every day that Deadpool comes to visit your bedside. But a lucky number of people across the United States have had that experience thanks to Yuri Williams.

Since 2017, Williams has donned an array of iconic superhero costumes to spread cheer to sick children, the unhoused, veterans, people with disabilities, and even animals.

Recently, he met up with kids and spread smiles at Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital near his home in Southern California. But Williams has traveled to all 50 states five and a half times and estimates he’s visited with more than 25,000 people in need, all out of the goodness of his heart.

“The goal is to provide these special moments for people,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to be able to go in and uplift these people that are in need of uplifting.”

The 48-year-old is a probation officer by day but spends his free time organizing costumed visits. And Williams rarely makes these trips empty handed – he gives out toys, backpacks, food, clothes, and blankets, among other items. Sometimes the gifts come from organizations like Toys for Tots, and other times, he pays for whatever is needed out of his own pocket.

His origin story

Williams’ costumed appearances are not limited to Deadpool. He has dressed as other superheroes including Spider-Man and Miles Morales, and Star Wars favorites like Kylo Ren, a Stormtrooper and the Mandalorian. Occasionally, he goes out with a Marvel sidekick in the form of Captain America, also known as a 75-year-old volunteer named Ron.

“It’s making a distraction, wearing the costume,” Williams said, “but at the same time, I’m able to help them because they feel like they can trust me.”

This comic book aficionado’s origin story began in 2009, after losing his mother, Lynda Hubbard, to an eight-year battle with cancer.

“My mother was a loving individual,” Williams said. Hubbard was a probation officer, who inspired her son to go into the profession and showed him what it meant to care for your community.

After her passing, Williams said he struggled with deep depression for five years. But eventually, he came up with the idea to start a nonprofit to honor his mother and her spirit. A Future Superhero and Friends was born and became a way for him to bring joy into his own life.

“It makes me feel good inside,” he said. “I’m making an impact on people in this world, and that’s what my mom instilled in me every single day.”

