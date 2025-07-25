Skip to Content
Fire teams on the scene of grass fires alongside eastbound Highway 46 in Shandon Friday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 12:56 pm
Published 1:04 pm

SHANDON, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to two small grass fires burning alongside eastbound Highway 46 at Flower Lane in Shandon Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the grass fires are right next to the shoulder of the Highway and forward progress of the flames has been halted.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area or find an alternate route if available.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article when it is available.

