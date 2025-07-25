A New Chapter for the Black Press: Dr. John Warren Elected Chairman of NNPA

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 16, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a historic stride that bridges decades of journalistic legacy with bold forward-thinking leadership, Dr. John E. Warren, publisher of the San Diego Voice & Viewpoint, has been elected Chairman of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA). At the 2025 NNPA Annual Convention held in Savannah, Georgia, Warren became only the third West Coast leader in the 85-year history of the organization—ushering in a visionary new era for more than 230 Black-owned newspapers and media companies across the United States.

With over 20 years of preparation and dedication to the craft, Dr. Warren is far from new to leadership. A multi-hyphenate public servant—attorney, ordained minister, U.S. Army veteran, former D.C. Board of Education member, and congressional aide—Warren enters this new role with an unshakable commitment to equity, innovation, and community.

“I will reinvigorate the NNPA—starting with each region,” he proclaimed, promising a renewed sense of purpose, inclusivity, and transparency.

This new administration arrives with fresh energy and a full board of new directors determined to deliver change. Warren is calling for major member training sessions, deep organizational reviews, and a cultural reawakening that opens the NNPA doors wider than ever before. “We will bring back those who have pulled away,” Warren said, acknowledging the importance of unity as the Black Press evolves in today’s media landscape.

Warren’s election came at a time when the NNPA is celebrating not just leadership transition, but also journalistic excellence. At the June 27 awards gala, The Sacramento Observer—a flagship publication in the Black Press—swept the evening with 154 total points, capturing first-place awards in Education Reporting, Business Reporting, Youth Coverage, and more.

Publisher Larry Lee, whose leadership at the Observer has turned it into a model of modern Black journalism, noted:

“We don’t do what we do for awards—but to be recognized is always special. Our newsroom is filled with excellence.”

Meanwhile, The Los Angeles Sentinel also made its mark, receiving honors in Religion Coverage, Community Service Reporting, and Digital Video Campaigns. These wins collectively signal a vibrant and competitive NNPA, bursting with talented storytellers, powerful visual artists, and relentless truth-seekers.

But beyond accolades, Dr. Warren’s focus is squarely on the future—especially the digital future. At 79, with over six decades in the trenches of the Black Press since starting at age 17, Warren still champions innovation. “We need to find new revenue, build digital tools, and advocate through policy,” he shared, reminding members that while digital expansion is necessary, “print is not dead.”

Warren’s leadership is a call to action for every NNPA member and every Black media stakeholder: To grow. To unify. To sustain. And most importantly, to reclaim the power of the Black narrative in our own voice.

From Freedom’s Journal in 1827 to today’s high-tech headlines, the Black Press has been—and will remain—the voice of our people. With Dr. John Warren at the helm, it’s safe to say the future of the NNPA is not only secure—it’s soaring.

Houston Style Magazine proudly supports the newly elected NNPA Chairman, Dr. John Warren, and celebrates over 35 years as a dedicated member in good standing of the National Newspaper Publishers Association.

