Tucson couple expands neighborhood pantry to support local kids

By Bri Pacelli

Click here for updates on this story

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the new school year begins, a small pantry set up outside a Tucson home is becoming a lifeline for local kids.

Leah Dardis and her wife launched the pantry just over two weeks ago to support queer youth in their neighborhood. But as demand grew, so did their mission.

“We just noticed that a lot of kids were going hungry,” said Dardis, who worked in schools for nearly 30 years. “We saw a gap and said, ‘We need to step in.’”

The pantry, now called the Queer Pantry for Kids, provides snacks, support and a safe space for children. Dardis says she was inspired by programs like Blessings in a Backpack and wanted to offer something similar in her community.

“As school funds continue to decrease, we want to fill in the gaps,” she said.

The pantry will officially rebrand as Pantry Pals on August 4. The update includes new meal kits and recipes to help kids learn cooking skills and improve nutrition after school.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.