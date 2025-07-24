NYPD officers make dramatic rescue of 2 residents in house fire, caught on camera

By Phil Taitt

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) — Heart-stopping video showed heroes in action when two NYPD officers rushed into a burning home in Jamaica, Queens.

As flames surrounded them, they continued to go door-to-door to make sure everyone got out safely.

“We were just patrolling the area, and at that time we noticed the strong odor of smoke and we could see smoke building up around us,” said NYPD Sgt. Bryan Vesely.

Dramatic body cam worn video shows the moments the duo Vesely and Det. Dan Dongvor of ESU, bust down doors of the home, searched for anyone inside and doused flames that were hard to battle.

“I noticed the fire was above us in the attic space, pulled down the attic stairs and were presented with a large amount of fire,” Vesely said.

“We’re super thankful. You know events like this are humbling to say the least,” Dongvor said.

The pair has only been partners for a month, but the dicey situation has shown them both a valuable lesson.

“I can trust him, and that we’re on the same wavelength as far as getting things done and how they need to get taken care of,” Vesely said.

“We went up the stairs. Tried to hold the back the fire with the pressurized water cannon that we have. Tried to take a look around. There was a considerable amount of fire up there and high heat,” Dongvor said.

The damage left behind is visible. Boarded up windows, and charred siding. The silent killer could have claimed lives, but thanks to these officers being at the right place at the right time, and their search efforts this wasn’t the case.

“We went outside to the separate entrance into the basement, and were presented with two occupants who were in the basement,” Vesely said. “The way that fire was building it could have gotten a lot worse and who knows what could have happened to those two residents who were in the basement.

The two residents were brought to safety, and the fire, under control. Their immediate response in critical moments, were paramount.

