Baby born at 21 weeks named new Guinness World Record holder

By Alyx Sacks

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) — Guinness World Records announced Wednesday that an Ankeny baby is now the youngest prematurely born baby on record.

Nash Keen turned 1 year old on July 5. The milestone was an exciting and emotional one for his family.

“That day was so special to me,” said Nash’s mom, Mollie Keen. “I just soaked in that moment and just I cried, of course.”

Nash was born so extremely premature that he was the first to do it at his gestational age and live. He was born at 21 weeks exactly. The previous Guinness World Record was 21 weeks and two days.

“He just kept fighting and he stayed with us,” said Nash’s dad, Randall Keen. “He’s so strong, so resilient.”

Nash was born weighing only 10 oz at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and was immediately admitted into the NICU.

“This NICU is not just a jewel in the crown of the children’s hospital, it’s a national treasure,” said the neonatology division director at Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Dr. Patrick McNamara. “If you were born at 21 plus zero weeks anywhere in the world, this is the best place.”

From the moment he was born, Nash proved his resilience. His care team, along with his family, took it each day at a time. Because no baby had ever been born that prematurely and lived, Dr. McNamara told his parents the outlook was grim, but to hold on to hope.

“I told them, based on current technology and science, the chances of survival are zero, but we will do everything in our power to try and beat those odds,” Dr. McNamara said.

Mollie Keen says they held onto little victories like reaching a certain weight or getting to wear clothes, but nothing felt more special than the moment they got to hold him for the first time.

“The moment he laid on my chest was like the best feeling in the world,” Mollie Keen said.

After four surgeries, sleepless nights, and nearly seven months in the NICU, Nash got to go home.

“He’s such a miracle,” Randall Keen said.

Nash relies on oxygen 24/7 and takes medication daily, but considering how far he’s come, his parents and doctors said he’s thriving.

“I cannot wait to play golf with him,” Randall Keen said. “He will have golf clubs in his hands as soon as he can swing.”

Mollie Keen said she hopes their story brings hope to other current and future preemie families.

