Another break-in at Hollywood home after string of SFV burglaries; LAPD ramps up crime response

By Carley Gomez

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Another break-in happened at a home in Hollywood overnight following a string of burglaries across the San Fernando Valley area, prompting police to ramp up their response efforts.

In the latest incident, officers responded to a home near Sunset Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No one was home during the break-in and it’s unclear if anything was stolen. A search was underway for the two men who police say broke into the home.

This comes after a wave of burglaries across the San Fernando Valley. The LAPD is now stepping up its response in areas like Encino, which has seen several break-ins this month.

Earlier this week, the Encino home of Teddi Mellencamp, former star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was targeted, but security alarms thwarted the suspects.

Last week, the bodies of an “American Idol” executive and her husband were found murdered in their Encino home, days after a home invasion robbery.

LAPD command staff, the department’s West Valley division, burglary detectives and patrol officers say they’re implementing an all-hands-on-deck approach to combat crime.

That includes more night patrols, license plate reader technology and community outreach plans for Encino.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says it’s a proactive strategy to build on lessons from the summer 2024 public safety campaign. The mayor added she will be in direct contact with leaders of the Encino community.

It’s unclear if the increased patrols will also be implemented in other parts of the city.

