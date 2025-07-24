Alexandria is home to one of the nation’s largest boat museums

By John Lauritsen

ALEXANDRIA, Minnesota (WCCO) — From wooden boats to classic boats to odd boats that maybe should have never been on the lake in the first place, Alexandria, Minnesota, is home to one of the largest boat museums in the entire country.

“You’ve got to have a picture with Big Ole,” said Kim Hess, a visitor.

At 65 years old and nearly 30-feet tall, the big Viking casts quite a shadow in Alexandria. But just beyond his silhouette is a museum that celebrates a different part of the town’s history.

“It makes sense that we would have a museum devoted to our lakes, lake culture, lake life and all things lake-related,” said Kaci Johnson.

In the mid-90s, a group of residents wanted to highlight wooden boats and their craftsmanship, believing they were essentially works of art. So, they converted an old city garage into the Legacy of Lakes Museum.

“Our oldest wood boat is 1894. There is something great about seeing the lights shining off the mahogany,” said Johnson, who is the associate director.

She said there are now nearly 100 different classic boats and watercraft in the museum. Many of them donated and many of them local.

“Every little town had a small boat works, but then those grew into brands you recognize like Lund, Larson, Crestliner, Alumacraft,” Johnson said. “Our own Alexandria Boat Works was probably one of the earliest in the state, if not the earliest in the state.”

They were once a Glastron distributor, which made the popular James Bond boat.

“This is the model they used for the famous ‘Live and Let Die’ scene where he jumps over the road,” Johnson said.

Nearby, you’ll find the Falls Flyer by Larson, a nod to Little Falls native and aviator Charles Lindbergh.

“There are not too many of them, but they are popular among collectors,” Johnson said.

Driving a boat is one thing. Flying a boat is another.

“This is the Heli-Bout. It’s the only one in the world,” Johnson said.

Evinrude and designer Brooks Stevens came up with the idea in the 1960s, hoping boaters could lift off from lake to lake.

“It doesn’t fly. It spins though,” Johnson said.

At least the UFO next to it, the unidentified floating object, did work as expected.

“This is a floating saucer. According to the owner, it’s almost impossible to sink this,” Johnson said.

In the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this place fits right in, even if you’re someone who doesn’t like making waves.

“I like the reactions from people who are like, ‘I don’t even like boats, but I love this museum,'” Johnson said. “To be Minnesotan is to fall in love with the lake, and that’s kind of what we embody here at this museum.”

There are 350 lakes in Douglas County, surrounding Alexandria. Next year, the Legacy of Lakes Museum will celebrate its 25th year in its current location. They are open seven days a week from mid-May until the end of October.

