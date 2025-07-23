Sheriff’s office assists with recovery of World War II-era hand grenade in Butler County

By Fletcher Keel

Click here for updates on this story

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says they assisted in the recovery of a World War II-era hand grenade.

In a post on social media, the department says the Lebanon Police Department requested the assistance of deputies to handle the grenade.

Deputies say the grenade was identified as an MK1, appeared to be intact and belonged to the grandfather of the person who reported it. The department says the grenade was safely secured by the bomb unit for further X-ray examination and proper disposal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.