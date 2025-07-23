Not your typical bus ride, Hawaii’s first VR sightseeing tour launches

By Kimber Collins

HONOLULU (KITV) — A new attraction is redefining the Hawaii sightseeing experience, not with a hike or a boat ride, but from the seat of a high-tech, zero-emission bus.

XploreRide Hawaiʻi officially launched Tuesday, July 22 in Waikīkī, offering the state’s first-ever cross-reality sightseeing tour.

The experience combines virtual reality, 360-degree visuals, narration, and real-time movement, creating a fully immersive 30-minute journey through Hawaiʻi’s history, nature and culture.

Island News reporter Kimber Collins took the inaugural ride and shared her experience:

“I’m not just touring Waikīkī, I’m diving into deep-sea reefs, flying past lava flows, and sitting front row to Hawaiian history.”

As riders wear headsets, they’re transported into lush underwater worlds, ancient volcanic eruptions, and mythical Hawaiian stories, all while the bus glides through the real streets of Waikīkī.

Before the wheels even turned, Kumu Hula Blaine Kamalani Kia led a traditional blessing of the bus, grounding the high-tech journey in cultural significance.

The company sid this balance between innovation and integrity is at the heart of the mission.

“When I saw, like, the volcano, I thought that was pretty cool,” said young rider Noah Marian, who rode with his brother Micah. “Yeah, that was so cool. Or like the Rainbow Road.”

Even more than entertainment, the tour includes an educational component, raising awareness about environmental challenges like coral bleaching and marine degradation.

“Everything we do impacts our environment,” said Hiro Caballes, an XploreRide representative. “If everyone can walk away from this tour a little bit more aware… It’ll help us rebuild and replenish our environment.”

The tour ends back in Waikīkī, but many riders say the experience leaves a lasting impression.

“It’s educational,” added rider Polina Marian. “It awakens you to understanding the culture of the island.”

