MUST WATCH: Car loses control and crashes into Fayetteville church; driver arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) — Fayetteville Police have released new details after a wild video showed an out-of-control car crashing into the front door of a church.

It happened about 2 a.m. The video was captured by security cameras at Berean Baptist Church, 517 Glensford Drive in Fayetteville.

The car ended up halfway into the church’s entrance.

Fayetteville Police said Wednesday afternoon that the car had been reported stolen and the crash happened after officers tried to stop the vehicle.

It started after officers saw a car with a broken passenger-side window matching the description of the stolen vehicle. A tag check confirmed it had been reported stolen. Officers then saw two men inside the vehicle, both wearing masks.

Before officers could pull them over, the car sped away. Before officers could even begin to chase it, the driver lost control and careened across the parking lot before slamming into the church’s front door.

After the crash, the driver and passenger got out and ran. The passenger got away, but officers arrested the driver.

FPD identified him as Demear Denning, 18.

Denning was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude, careless and reckless driving, no operator’s license, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, failure to maintain lane control, two counts of resist, delay, and obstruct, and conspiracy.

He was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a secured $25,000 bond.

Police are working to identify the passenger. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant J. Littlejohn at (910) 818-3468. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

Meanwhile, the church is taking the damage with a grain of salt, saying on social media, “Some people just can’t wait to get to church.”

