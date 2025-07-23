Arkansas man who police say admitted to impregnating a child takes plea deal, gets probation

By Adam Roberts

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KHBS, KHOG) — An Arkansas man who told police he drunkenly impregnated a child in 2024 took a plea deal last week to avoid jail time, according to court records.

Mason Lee Gipson, of Jonesboro, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault last year. He pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was sentenced to a year of probation.

Gipson told police during an interview that he was drinking heavily when he visited a 15-year-old girl’s family in Bono, Arkansas, and “admitted to having sexual intercourse,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Gipson was 22 at the time, and the girl was 15.

The judge also ordered Gipson to pay the girl $690 in restitution, complete parenting classes, and undergo a mental health assessment.

40/29 News reached out to the Craighead County Prosecutor’s office and the office of the defense attorney who represented Gipson. As of Tuesday at 4 p.m. we had not heard back.

