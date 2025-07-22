Wayward sea lion rescued from roadway in San Rafael

By Tim Fang

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A young sea lion is being cared for at the Marine Mammal Center after being found along a Marin County roadway over the weekend.

According to the San Rafael Police, the department received phone calls about a sea lion wandering Point San Pedro Road on Saturday morning. Police and firefighters arrived on the scene to get the sea lion, identified as a juvenile, out of the roadway.

First responders, along with members of the community used shields, a litter basket and cardboard to direct the sea lion to Point San Pedro Bay Park.

“Once in the park, the sea lion took advantage of the sprinklers,” police said in a statement Monday.

The Marine Mammal Center based in Sausalito was called to the scene and took the animal, who was named “Pointer” by authorities, into custody.

Police said the sea lion was believed to have suffered from a bacterial infection. The center is working to rehabilitate the sea lion and to eventually release the animal back into the wild.

In a statement, police thanked community members for contacting authorities about the sea lion and keeping their distance.

“It is important to remember that even though these animals can appear cute and friendly, they are still wild animals and can be unpredictable,” police said.

