‘Very tragic:’ Valley Border Patrol agent laid to rest

Brownsville (KRGV) — A Border Patrol agent received his final honors Monday in Brownsville as he was laid to rest.

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Eric Cespedes was buried at the Buena Vista Burial Park, where he received a hero’s farewell.

“Eric was the prime example of a dedicated and honorable agent,” retired Border Patrol Agent Genaro Arismendez said.

Cespedes had been with the department for 17 years when he died on July 11.

According to previous reports, Cespedes drowned while rescuing his children from a rip current in South Padre Island.

Cespedes was 37 years old, and leaves behind a wife and three children.

Dozens of family members, loved ones and agents paid their final respects.

Arismendez said he worked with Cespedes for nearly seven years at the Harlingen Border Patrol Station before he retired.

“He was number one — top-notch,” Arismendez said. “He was in the middle of everything, very respectful and very beautiful person. A hard, hard worker. That’s why he’s had a very successful career.”

Dozens of Border Patrol units could be seen in the streets as they accompanied Cespedes to the cemetery.

Among those in attendance was retired border Patrol Agent Rolando Sosa, who said he trained Cespedes.

“He was very proud, proud to be an agent,” Sosa said, calling the death “very tragic.”

