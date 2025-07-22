Skip to Content
UCSB freshman Michael Simcoe is physically ready for college basketball

UCSB HOOPS SIMCOE.00_00_05_21.Still002
Simcoe is comfortable playing inside and on the perimeter
By
New
Published 9:31 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At 6'8, 230 pounds UCSB freshman Michael Simcoe should be more than ready for the physical rigors of NCAA Division 1 men's basketball.

"He is built ready to play as a freshman," stated UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack.

Simcoe is a tough, highly-skilled left-handed player that was a standout at Sandra Day O'Connor High School in Phoenix, Arizona.

"I have worked really hard to get my game as a whole more complete, more sharp," said Simcoe before a recent summer practice at UCSB.

"He can shoot from the perimeter, drive it and score in the post, he plays really hard," said Pasternack.

Simcoe along with guards CJ Shaw and Luke Zuffelato are the three freshman recruits on the Gauchos.

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

