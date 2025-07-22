Justice Department plans to reach out to Ghislaine Maxwell for a meeting

By Shania Shelton, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Justice said it plans to reach out to Ghislaine Maxwell for a meeting amid recent calls for the associate of Jeffrey Epstein to testify about the accused sex trafficker.

“Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know? At @AGPamBondi’s direction, I’ve contacted her counsel. I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law—and no lead is off-limits,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in an X post on Tuesday.

Blanche added in a statement posted by Attorney General Pam Bondi on social media that if “Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.”

Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus told CNN, “I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for carrying out a years-long scheme with Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls.

Blanche said they anticipate meeting with Maxwell soon. A potential meeting comes on the heels of a request from the Justice Department to a federal judge to make public years-old grand jury testimony against Epstein, which took place behind closed doors against Epstein.

The Trump administration has faced increasing backlash over its handling of the Epstein files. Bondi had long promised to release as many documents in the Justice Department’s possession as possible, but walked that promise back in a memo earlier this month announcing that there is no evidence Epstein kept a “client list” or was murdered.

