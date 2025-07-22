Earth spinning faster, AI companions, world’s most powerful passports: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Earth is spinning faster this summer, making the days marginally shorter and attracting the attention of scientists and astronomers. Some days have clocked in at slightly less than the standard 24 hours, and timekeepers are considering an unprecedented move.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January mandating that the documents be declassified and released. As a result, more than 240,000 pages related to the FBI’s surveillance of the civil rights icon became public. This is what we know so far.

Some celebrity deaths hit the Black community differently. That’s the case with Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who died in a drowning accident in Costa Rica. His passing has been met with the type of deep grieving usually reserved for family members.

The “Great Dying” wiped out 90% of life on Earth, and then the planet became lethally hot for 5 million years. A recent fossil discovery warns why we should be worried about a new potential tipping point.

Kids are asking artificial intelligence chatbots for advice and help solving their problems. A new study found that more than half of teens use them regularly — and that’s a problem.

🎶 Birthplace of the blues: The musical roots run deep in Clarksdale, Mississippi. CNN anchor Laura Coates visits important landmarks, sits down for a delicious barbecue lunch and sees firsthand why the juke joints are special.

US to withdraw from UN scientific and cultural agency UNESCO again

Trump announces trade agreement with the Philippines and terms of deal with Indonesia

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath singer and godfather of heavy metal, dies at 76 just weeks after farewell show

That’s how many Americans say the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza are fully justified, according to a CNN poll.

⭐ Famous faces: There’s no red carpet at the Studio City Farmers Market, but Hollywood A-list celebrities are as plentiful as the produce.

🍅 Prices soaring: Extreme weather caused by climate change is driving up the cost of food worldwide and posing wider risks to society, a new study found.

😴 Sleep aid: Are you tossing and turning every night? More physical activity can lead to better rest, but new research shows you don’t have to run a marathon or visit a gym to reap those benefits. These three exercises can help.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. The DOJ said it reached out to Ghislaine Maxwell for a meeting amid backlash over the Trump administration’s handling of files related to Epstein.

