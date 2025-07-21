Japanese Americans, allies protest proposal to reopen Dublin prison as ICE detention center

By Cornell Barnard

Click here for updates on this story

DUBLIN, California (KGO) — Hundreds showed up Saturday to protest the possible reopening of a former women’s prison in Dublin with a disturbing and notorious history.

The Trump administration has proposed converting the former Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin into an ICE detention center.

However, Japanese American groups oppose it, fearing a repeat of what occurred during World War II, when thousands of families were sent to internment camps without due process.

“No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here,” chanted the crowd.

Hundreds filled Don Biddle Park to speak out against the ongoing ICE arrests and the proposed reopening of the prison.

The former women’s prison was closed last year following a class action lawsuit which cited years of sexual and physical abuse against inmates.

“The Dublin prison already has a history of crimes against women and sexual crimes it should not be reinstated into a detention center,” said Elijah Chhum from New Light Wellness.

“That place is haunted by cruelty and evil. Why do we want to perpetuate that in our communities?” said Sandra Ramos from Oakland.

Now, a new voice of opposition is speaking out. The Japanese American community is comparing recent ICE raids to the internment of more than 125,000 Japanese Americans during World War II under the Alien Enemies Act.

“I’m here because the Japanese were interned, my father was interned, and it can’t happen again, but it is happening, it’s shameful,” said Lynn Yamashita from Richmond.

“Here, there’s no attack, there’s no invasion, but Trump has cited the Alien Enemies Act to detain and deport people without any due process,” said Dr. Douglas Yoshida.

It’s unclear when if FCI Dublin could be repurposed. In Spring, ICE Officials told ABC7 News, it was exploring all options to meet detention requirements.

In a statement, East Bay congressman Mark DeSaulnier said:

“I have been told as part of my ongoing oversight efforts, which included a recent visit to FCI Dublin, that there are no current plans for the facility to reopen as an immigrant detention center, but I continue to press for more information and assurances. I remain committed to continuing federal oversight to ensure FCI Dublin is never reopened in any capacity.”

While the future may be unclear, many activists and their allies will keep raising their voices.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.