Coach sets to break record for world’s largest pickleball lesson

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois (WLS) — The nation’s largest pickleball lesson took place in the north suburbs.

440 kids picked up paddles on Monday with Mark Miller’s Munchkin Program and Chicago Slice.

Nine-year-old Evelyn Macon said her love for pickleball went from party to hobby, and maybe even future career.

“It’s really fun because it’s also kind of like tennis, and you can play with the other people, and you can get to know them,” Macon said.

Chicago Slice pickleball player Maddie Moeke said some children want to pursue it professionally.

“Kids want to grow up and be then in the NBA, NFL… hopefully one day they’ll be like, ‘I want to be in the MLP.'”

Last year, Mark Miller said he set the record for the world’s largest pickleball lesson with over 300 kids. Today, he’s putting that record to shame.

“We’ve got 444, kids. So, guess what? I’m breaking my record,” Miller said.

He said he wanted to tap into the younger market of kids three to 12 years old.

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, there were nearly 20 million pickleball players in 2024, a 45% increase from 2023.

Miller said the goal is to bring the program to the City of Chicago and use the program to support underserved kids.

