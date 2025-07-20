Ceasefire in southern Syria appears to be holding as US demands Damascus end violence

By Tim Lister and Eyad Kourdi, CNN

(CNN) — The Syrian government says clashes in the southern city of Suwayda have stopped after a week of violence left hundreds of people dead, drawing Israeli intervention and US condemnation.

A ceasefire agreement reached by the government, Druze groups and Bedouin tribes on Saturday appeared to be holding Sunday, but communications with the province remain difficult.

There were no reports of gunfire in the city of Suwayda Sunday.

“After intensive efforts by the Ministry of Interior to implement the ceasefire agreement and the deployment of its forces in the northern and western regions of Suwayda Governorate, the city of Suwayda was evacuated of all tribal fighters, and clashes within the city’s neighborhoods were halted,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine Al-Baba said, according to the Syrian state news agency.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Saturday called on the Syrian government to use its security forces to prevent “violent jihadists” from entering Suwayda and “carrying out massacres.”

In a post on X, Rubio said: “The US has remained heavily involved over the last three days with Israel, Jordan and authorities in Damascus on the horrifying & dangerous developments in southern Syria. The rape and slaughter of innocent people which has and is still occurring must end.”

Bedouin tribal fighters were involved in clashes with Druze groups on the western edges of the city on Saturday. One of the Druze factions – Spiritual Leadership – said it was “deeply regrettable and shameful that the other party has failed to uphold the ceasefire,” and appealed to the international community to halt what it called “this terrorist onslaught.”

