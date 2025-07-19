Unrelenting Scottie Scheffler leaves Open field in his wake. Can anyone catch him?

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — Calamity Corner: even the name of Royal Portrush’s 16th hole is enough to send a golfer’s heart racing. If anything was going to knock Scottie Scheffler off his unrelenting march through The Open Championship on Saturday, then the dreaded par-three, with its chasmic drop-off along the right, might have been the most likely source.

Two metronomic swings of the club later, the American was plucking his ball out of the cup for birdie, barely a flicker of a reaction on the world No. 1’s face as he began his stride to the next tee.

It was a perfect encapsulation of the clinical precision with which Scheffler once again plotted his way across Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast, as a bogey-free third round 67 powered the tournament favorite into a commanding four-shot lead with 18 holes to play at the 153rd edition of the major.

An eagle at the par-five seventh hole proved the peak of yet another imperious display by the 29-year-old, who has not dropped a shot since bogeying the 11th enroute to a major career-low 64 on Friday.

“I think it would be silly to say that you can never let your mind wander, but I think most of what I can control is the time I have when we’re thinking about the shot and when I’m over the ball,” Scheffler told reporters.

“Most of that’s just being committed to what I’m doing, so I’m not thinking about wind, I’m not thinking about how the ball is going to bounce. I have a picture of what I want to do, and that’s what I’m committed to try and make happen.”

At 14-under par overall, Scheffler is within touching distance of a first Claret Jug that would leave him a US Open crown away from joining Rory McIlroy in completing the career grand slam of all four major titles.

It’s an ominous state of play. The 16-time PGA Tour winner has converted his last seven 54-hole leads or co-leads on the circuit, according to PGA Tour Communications, and all three such advantages at majors; The Masters in 2022 and 2024, as well as May’s PGA Championship.

“I’m excited for the challenge of tomorrow. Winning major championships is not an easy task, and I’ve put myself in a good position,” he said.

“I’m going to step up there on the first tee and I’m going to be trying to get the ball in the fairway, and when I get to the second shot I’m going to be trying to get that ball on the green. There’s not really too much else going on.”

Li and Fitzpatrick lead the chase

There is some historical evidence for the chasing pack to cling onto, however. Tiger Woods is the only world No. 1 to arrive at The Open and win, albeit with the caveat that he did it three times in 2000, 2005 and 2006.

What’s more, closest challenger Haotong Li has pedigree on Open Sunday. The four-time European Tour winner fired a closing 63 at Royal Birkdale in 2017 to climb to third and register the best ever finish by a Chinese golfer at a men’s major.

The world No. 11 had thought about quitting the sport entirely in 2023 after struggles with the dreaded yips, an involuntary muscle tension in the wrist, contributed to a sharp dive in form, but impressed again with a third round 69 to set up a Sunday pairing with a historic talent.

Asked how he got from where he was two years ago to where he is now, Li burst out laughing: “I don’t know. It’s a miracle.”

“Four shots behind … (to) play with world No. 1,” he added. “I’ll just try to play my best out there and hopefully make something happen. I’s going to be exciting.”

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick sits one stroke behind Li at nine-under overall after shooting even-par 71, the boost of a stunning chip-in eagle dampened by three bogeys across the back nine. It left the 2022 US Open victor to rue his putter after a Friday 66 had moved him within a stroke of Scheffler.

“Just made way less putts than Scottie … they just wouldn’t go in,” the 30-year-old told reporters.

“His putting is night and day. From what you guys all talk about how bad it was at one point, I didn’t really play with him in that period. He’s just not missed a putt today … and that’s obviously the difference that’s taken him to this unbeatable run.”

McIlroy’s manic day

Home hero McIlroy is among the four-strong group sat six shots behind Scheffler at six-under overall, as an eventful 66 saw him pick up one stroke on his American rival.

The world No. 2 had said he felt ready to make a much-needed run and duly tore out of the blocks, opening with a curling putt from over 36 feet for birdie before rolling in his third of the day at the fourth hole.

His momentum was slowed in bizarre circumstances at the par-four 11th when he unearthed a hidden ball while swinging to escape thick rough, his actual attempt falling short of the green and ending in bogey.

“That is the most weird, ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen,” McIlroy reflected after his round. “Then my ball came out really weird and spinny. Just so strange.”

A stunning, 56-foot eagle putt on the following hole reignited the 2014 champion’s round before another birdie at the 15th, but McIlroy is under no illusions about the size of the task he faces to reel in Scheffler and lift a second Claret Jug on home turf.

“He’s playing like Scottie. I don’t think it’s a surprise … He’s just so solid, he doesn’t make mistakes,” McIlroy said.

“He’s turned himself into a really consistent putter as well. So there doesn’t seem to be any weakness there. Whenever you’re trying to chase down a guy like that, it’s hard to do.”

McIlroy is joined in a share of fourth by England’s Tyrrell Hatton, as well as American duo Chris Gotterup and Harris English.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.