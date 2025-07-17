Scottie Scheffler arrives at the Open with a chance to build on a meteoric rise. That success isn’t what fulfills him

By Max Rego, CNN

(CNN) — Another major championship means another opportunity for Scottie Scheffler.

The 29-year-old world No. 1, who won his third major at May’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club, is favored to win this week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

By winning, Scheffler would continue the trajectory he has been on over the last three-and-a-half years, aided by a patient approach to the game that’s led to 16 PGA Tour wins, three majors and counting.

If he were to capture a fourth major title in Northern Ireland, Scheffler would add to his growing resume. The list of men’s golfers capturing four major titles includes Old and Young Tom Morris – the father-son duo that hailed from the home of golf in St. Andrews, Scotland – and South African Ernie Els.

It would also be the third different major Scheffler has won, leaving him a US Open victory shy of the career grand slam. Only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have won all four men’s professional majors.

That doesn’t mean all that much to Scheffler, who rarely discusses the historical stakes of his victories. During his news conference at Royal Portrush on Tuesday, he discussed how quickly the satisfaction of winning dissipates.

“It’s great to win tournaments. It’s a lot of fun,” Scheffler told reporters. “Sometimes, the feeling only lasts about two minutes, it seems like, when you’re celebrating, and then it’s like, OK, now you’ve got to go do all this other stuff, which is great, but sometimes the feeling of winning only lasts a few seconds. It’s pretty exciting and fun, but it just doesn’t last that long.”

Scheffler’s unique admission hinted at a trait of his that has helped him reach his very best on the course.

‘Sharpening my focus’

One reason why Scheffler got to this point, and why he is the favorite this week, is his patience on the course. It is a mindset that was evident during his latest major victory.

Through two rounds of the PGA Championship in May, Scheffler was three strokes back of leader Kim Si-woo. He had not played superbly: he doubled bogeyed the 16th hole on the Thursday and admitted after his opening round he had room for improvement.

In the third round, Scheffler played his first 13 holes in one-under and sat two shots back of Bryson DeChambeau. But he took advantage of the next five holes, carding eagle on the drivable par-four 14th and birdie on 15, 17 and 18.

Scheffler put, and kept, himself in contention over the first 49 holes. However, those final five holes on the Saturday are what put him in control.

The final round was a challenge, as Scheffler was two-over on the front nine and briefly fell into a tie with Spain’s Jon Rahm.

Once again, though, he closed strong with a two-under 34 on the back nine. When he tapped in to close out the five-stroke win, Scheffler hugged his caddie, Ted Scott, raised his arms in the air and slammed his cap on the ground.

His focus and patience had, once again, paid off.

“When I stepped on the tee on Thursday, I’m not thinking about what’s going to happen on Sunday,” Scheffler told reporters after winning the tournament. “I’m preparing for a 72-hole event. That’s what I tell myself on the first tee: it’s 72 holes. That’s a lot of time. That’s a lot of holes. That’s a lot of shots.”

Scheffler’s patient approach has garnered praise from his peers. In a documentary released by the PGA Tour chronicling Scheffler’s 2024 season, a host of pros – including two-time major winner Collin Morikawa and Sweden’s Ludvig Åberg – heaped adulation on Scheffler’s patience and focus.

Woods, a winner of 82 PGA Tour events and 15 majors, even compared Scheffler’s mindset to his own.

“It’s over 72 holes, it’s not a sprint, this is over a marathon,” Woods said. “I think there’s the similarity between how we play the game.”

That mentality has shined throughout the last three-and-a-half years. It took a while, though, for Scheffler to develop it.

“I think when I was young, I would either hold it in or kind of blow up,” Scheffler said Tuesday. “Now, I think I do a better job of holding it in but also getting it over to the next shot and almost sharpening my focus to where I’m in a better spot after a bit of frustration than I am before, if that makes sense.”

‘This is not a fulfilling life’

Before the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler was one of the best players on the PGA Tour without a victory. He won Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 and finished in the top 20 in all six majors he competed in across 2020 and 2021. He was also part of the victorious US team at the 2021 Ryder Cup, knocking off Rahm, then the top player in the Official World Golf Ranking, in the singles portion.

But Scheffler’s playoff victory against Patrick Cantlay in Phoenix was a launching pad.

“Definitely nice to get my first win under the belt, and I think the first one is probably always the hardest,” Scheffler told reporters at the time.

Scheffler won three more tournaments in 2022, including his first major at the Masters, and two tournaments in 2023, including the Players Championship.

In 2024, Scheffler was a machine. He won eight times, including a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, the Masters, the Players Championship and the Tour Championship – the last of which netted him the FedEx Cup and its $25 million payout. He became the first player to win at least seven events since Woods did so in 2007.

His encore this year was delayed by a month, due to a hand injury he suffered while making ravioli for Christmas dinner. While Scheffler hadn’t nabbed a victory by the end of April – he already won four times by that point a year prior – his worst finish was a tie for 25th at the WM Phoenix Open. He also finished fourth in his title defense at the Masters, three shots behind the victorious McIlroy.

In early May, Scheffler won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament by eight strokes; his 31-under-par 253 total is the lowest 72-hole mark in PGA Tour history.

His PGA Championship victory two weeks later in Charlotte made him the third player since World War II to win three majors and 15 or more PGA Tour events before turning 29. The other two? Nicklaus and Woods.

His repeat victory at Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament made it three wins in four tournaments. He and McIlroy are the only players to win three times on tour this season.

If Scheffler were to win this weekend, his 2025 season would match up favorably to 2024. This would be his first season with two major victories and would continue the rise that Scheffler himself cannot fully comprehend.

However, he has maintained that golf is not his primary focus. His wife, Meredith, son, Bennett, and his faith all usurp his day job.

“To have that kind of sense of accomplishment, I think, is a pretty cool feeling,” Scheffler said Tuesday. “To get to live out your dreams is very special, but at the end of the day, I’m not out here to inspire the next generation of golfers. I’m not out here to inspire someone to be the best player in the world because what’s the point?

“This is not a fulfilling life. It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart.”

One thing is for sure – all eyes will be on the favorite Scheffler to earn his first Open Championship this weekend.

