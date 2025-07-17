More weapons found in supply closet at Guilford County jail, but no criminal charges will be filed

By DaVonté McKenith

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) — More weapons were recently found at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro, reports show.

WXII 12 Investigates uncovered a March incident where a jail nurse brought a firearm into the jail. The 25-year-old nurse was charged with misdemeanor carrying concealed gun.

Online court records show the former suspect’s charge was listed as dismissed the same day WXII 12 Investigates inquired about the incident. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says it was dismissed after the jail nurse completed a concealed carry handgun training course. A detention center officer was also suspended without pay for ten days.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed a different incident that happened in June. Three weapons were found in the jail.

“In early June 2025, two knives and a BB pistol were found in the same utility closet on the second floor at Jail Central. The knives were similar to serrated, food preparation knives (3.9 inch blades). No firearms were involved, just the BB pistol,” a spokesperson said.

The GCSO said the closet is used to store cleaning supplies and is located in an area where inmates have no access.

“The items were seized and an investigation was undertaken. Several employees had access to this closet, and it could not be established who brought these items into the jail,” the spokesperson said.

Since it could not be determined how the weapons got inside the jail, no criminal charges were filed and the case has been closed, the GCSO confirmed Wednesday.

The Board of County Commissioners in Guilford County says although they are not involved in the Sheriff’s Office operational policies and protocols, they have no reason to question the case.

“It is our understanding that the items in question were two food preparation knives, and a BB pistol located in a closet where inmates have no access. The Board has no reason to doubt the Sheriff’s appropriate handling of the matter,” said Chairman Skip Alston in a statement.

