Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 14-year-old boy

    PAGELAND, S.C. (WJCL) — Authorities in South Carolina need your help finding a missing teenage boy.

Jashire Covington, 14, was last seen Tuesday in the Jasper Road area of Pageland.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, he was wearing a black hoodie, blue sweatpants and black shoes.

