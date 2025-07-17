LMPD asking for help identifying person accused of burglarizing California Community Center

By WLKY Staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WLKY) — Louisville Metro Police Department is asking the community for help identifying a person accused of burglarizing a community center.

The person is accused of breaking into the California Community Center and stealing three computers.

Officials say the person has broken a window twice to get inside.

“Sounds crazy, but I can appreciate that because, you know, sometimes people just tear stuff up or they break what they can’t take. They spray paint, they set off fire alarms, fire extinguishers, things like that. So the silver lining for us is that the building wasn’t vandalized in that regard. But of course, you know, I still feel some kind of way about you coming in my building twice, breaking my window and walking out with the community’s computers,” said Ben Johnson, assistant director of recreation for Louisville Parks.

