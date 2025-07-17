Colorado dentist accused of fatally poisoning his wife did not want autopsy performed, daughter says

By Andi Babineau and Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

Centennial, Colorado (CNN) — The oldest daughter of James Craig, the Colorado dentist accused of fatally poisoning his wife and the mother of their children, testified Thursday that her father did not want an autopsy to be conducted on her mother.

He didn’t want to “satisfy their curiosities” and have them poking at her, the daughter testified her father said after her mother’s death.

When she expressed her concerns about her mother’s illness being hereditary and that she might have passed it on to her youngest children, the daughter testified her father stayed quiet.

During her emotional testimony, the daughter said that while her mother struggled “like anyone else,” she wouldn’t have taken her own life.

“We were making plans,” the 21-year-old woman said.

Craig is accused of poisoning his wife, Angela, in March 2023, with a mix of arsenic, cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a medication commonly found in eyedrops. Once she was in the hospital, he allegedly filled a pill with cyanide and made sure she took it, killing her, according to the prosecution.

Prosecutors allege he killed his wife because of his growing financial troubles and his affair with another woman.

Craig has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence and solicitation to commit perjury.

He had told several people that his wife was suffering from suicidal ideations leading up to her death, according to the probable cause affidavit.

With a comfort dog by her side on Thursday, the oldest daughter testified that her mother was her best friend and she tried to talk to her each day.

She knew her mother to be very active, loved exercising on her stationary bike and did yoga and Pilates.

But in early 2023, her mother had gotten very ill and was frustrated over not knowing what was wrong with her.

Her oldest daughter remembers her mother saying she felt “dizzy” and “heavy” before her symptoms worsened and she felt “pukey” and “less stable on her own two feet.”

