Caitlin Clark out of WNBA All-Star game after latest injury

By Kyle Feldscher and Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will not be taking part in WNBA All-Star Game festivities this weekend after suffering an injury earlier this week, she announced Thursday.

“I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can’t participate in the 3-Point contest or the All-Star Game,” she said in a statement released by the team on Instagram.

“I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I’m looking forward to helping (New York Liberty head coach) Sandy (Brondello) coach our team to a win.”

Clark was visibly emotional after leaving the court with another injury inside the final minute of the Indiana Fever’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

In only her fourth game back following a five-game absence due to a groin injury, the 23-year-old appeared to suffer a similar issue again.

After providing Kelsey Mitchell with a bounce pass assist for an easy layup, Clark began walking gingerly back up the court while holding the inside of her right leg, before hitting her head against the cushioned back stanchion of the basket in frustration.

Clark appeared to be holding back tears as she made her way to the bench, covering her head with a towel.

Fever head coach Stephanie White told reporters after the game Clark “just felt a little something in her groin.”

“We’ll get it evaluated and see what happens from there,” she added.

Clark’s previous absence was due to a left groin injury, and it appeared to be the right side that was bothering her on Tuesday.

Before this season, Clark had never missed a game in her college or WNBA career but has now sat out a total of 10 games already this season – nine regular season contests and the Commissioner’s Cup final.

It was a tough shooting night for Clark, who finished with 14 points on 4-of-14 shooting, including going 1-of-7 from three. But she scored nine of her 14 in the fourth quarter to help the Fever close out the game, while also finishing with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Fever have now won three straight to improve to 12-10 but are 5-5 without Clark this season – including the Commissioner’s Cup final – with the second leg of a back-to-back coming against the New York Liberty on Wednesday.

Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year has also been named a captain for Saturday’s All-Star Game, while earlier on Tuesday it was announced she would take part in Friday’s three-point contest.

