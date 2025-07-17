Idaho judge lifts gag order in Bryan Kohberger case ahead of sentencing in student killings

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — A state district judge in Idaho lifted the gag order that largely obscured the case of Bryan Kohberger, who recently pleaded guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house in November 2022.

“At this point, I just don’t think that I can justify the continuation of the nondissemination order. I think the rights of the public to information in this case is paramount, given the fact that a plea has been entered in this case, and so I’m going to lift the nondissemination order,” Judge Steven Hippler ruled from the bench Thursday.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty by admitting guilt to charges of burglary and first-degree murder in the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

With the highly anticipated trial no longer moving forward, the people closest to the investigation can now discuss the case that’s been cloaked in secrecy by the longstanding gag order.

Hippler said he plans to publicly release sealed documents related to the case – starting with the newest documents to the oldest – but the process will likely take months.

“I’m unlikely to unseal much until after sentencing and after the appeals period has run,” the judge added.

Kohberger waived his right to appeal by agreeing to the plea deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty, but Hippler said Kohberger could still file an appeal after his sentencing.

The judge said he was initially prepared to lift the gag order when Kohberger entered his guilty plea earlier this month but heeded theprosecution and defense attorneys’ request to keep it in place while they evaluated the situation.

“And at this point, I do not believe the purpose of the nondissemination order – the primary purpose – which is to ensure that we can seat an impartial jury is any longer at play.”

The prosecution said in a filing prior to the hearing that it didn’t oppose the motion but would wait to make any public statements until after Kohberger’s sentencing next week.

Kohberger’s defense team fought the motion, arguing that it should remain in effect until after the sentencing proceedings over safety concerns for Kohberger and his family.

The judge acknowledged the defense’s concerns as significant but said, “I do not think, however, the nondissemination order and the right of the public to information is outweighed,” adding, “And frankly, I don’t think that lifting the nondissemination order will meaningfully impact those concerns. I mean, the media frenzy, as it has been described, will continue regardless.”

Security measures will be in place to allow Kohbergers’ family and others to get in and out of the courthouse for the sentencing next week without interacting with the media if they want to, Hippler said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

