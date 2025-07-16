Skip to Content
Warming Thursday, clearing Friday

today at 3:40 pm
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures are below average here at home for the mid-July summer season but a modest warming trend begins Thursday.

Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo will remain in the low 70s.

Paso Robles will be warming by at least 5 degrees into the mid 80s.

Rain chances from the southeast could create showers in LA County Thursday afternoon into Friday. LA will dry out from those chances by Saturday, and there are no rain chances from this activity for our area.

Coastal clouds will weaken and decrease on Friday and into the weekend.

We will slowly warm up closer to seasonal norm by Sunday.

Mid-State fairgoers will get some familiar Paso Robles summer heat this weekend, as temperatures rise near 95 degrees.

Below average temperatures will remain across the region through early next week.

Early data shows a moderate warming trend to arrive by late next week or weekend.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12.

