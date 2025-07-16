Santa Barbara Research Offers New Tools for Communities Facing Flood Risk

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. ⁃ A new UCSB study reveals why some rivers split into multiple channels.

Local scientists believe this discovery could help communities better prepare for floods.

They believe this matters in Santa Barbara, where creeks like Mission, San Ysidro, and Carpinteria can overflow during storms.

This research could guide smarter flood planning and restoration efforts across the region, especially in areas hit hard by past disasters like the Montecito mudslides.

Learn more about the research from Dr. Vamsi Ganti associate professor of geography and professor of Bren School of Environmental Science and Management Dr. Derek Booth at UCSB.

For more information, visit: https://news.ucsb.edu/2025/021948/rivers-choose-their-path-based-erosion-discovery-could-transform-flood-planning-and