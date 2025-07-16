Rabies-infected bat confirmed at New Castle park

By Parker Carlson

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Henry County residents are being urged to vaccinate their pets and keep a safe distance from wildlife after a bat was confirmed to have rabies by the Henry County Health Department.

The rabies-positive bat was reported in New Castle’s Baker Park on July 11.

No human or pets were reported to be in contact with the bat, the health department says, “but it’s a good reminder to lower the rabies risk and potential need for rabies vaccination.”

To stay safe from rabies, the Henry County Health Department recommends you vaccinate your pets against rabies, avoid contact with wild animals, keep pets indoors or on a leash, and stay away from animals that look sick or act strangely.

Should you see a stray animal, you can contact animal control or law enforcement to remove it.

Typically found in wild animals, rabies is a fatal, viral infection that spreads through saliva. Infected animals typically act strange and have excess saliva — that looks like foaming at the mouth — however those symptoms are not telltale signs. Some animals with rabies are dull and unresponsive. The only sure way to know if an animal has rabies is to have it tested.

So far this year, three bats in Indiana have tested positive for rabies, the Henry County Health Department says.

In humans, rabies is almost always fatal, but it can be prevented with immediate medical care.

