Pete Davidson expecting first child with partner Elsie Hewitt

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Pete Davidson will soon become a father.

Davidson’s partner Elsie Hewitt’s Instagram on Wednesday revealed that the couple is expecting a child, posting a carousel of photos that featured a video clip from her sonogram.

A subsequent photo showed a close-up of the sonogram image.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Davidson for further comment.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star and Hewitt were first linked in March.

This is the first child for Davidson, who has previously been romantically linked to Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Kaia Gerber, among others.

Hewitt is a model and actress who has had roles on TV shows like “Industry” and “Dave.”

