Moose evades capture by wildlife officials in Northern Colorado suburban park

By Austen Erblat

COLORADO (KCNC) — Greeley police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are asking people to avoid Josephine B. Jones Park after wildlife officials unsuccessfully tried to capture a moose.

The young bull moose initially evaded officers Tuesday night and Greeley police said CPW would be back Wednesday morning to try to relocate him somewhere with fewer people.

“If you see Bullwinkle here, give him the right-of-way,” Greeley police said on social media. “He’s obviously earned it!”

Police went on to urge people to keep their pets on leashes, not approach or harass the moose — or any wildlife — and not try to take a selfie with him.

“Stay vigilant on the roads. I guarantee he does not have insurance and your vehicle will lose against him,” the department’s post continued. “For the love of all things cartoon-don’t try to outwit him. That never worked out for Boris and Natasha either.”

