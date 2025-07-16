Monterey County Jail still on backup generators, closed to public and new inmates

By Casey Robertson

MONTEREY COUNTY, California (KSBW) — The Monterey County Jail remains without power and is being run by its backup generators.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, PG&E was forced to shut off power to the jail after discovering a safety issue during a temporary planned power outage on Tuesday morning.

It’s unknown how long power to the jail will be cut off.

As a result of the power disruption, the jail is currently closed to the public. They are also not accepting new inmates.

All jail visits are currently cancelled until further notice for the operational safety and security of the incarcerated population and jail staff.

