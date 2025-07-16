Huge fire ravages Belgium’s Tomorrowland music festival main stage, days ahead of opening

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — A huge fire has consumed the main stage of Belgium’s world-famous Tomorrowland festival, days ahead of its planned opening on Friday.

“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,” festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.”

Video showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from the festival grounds in Boom, Belgium on Wednesday. Fireworks could also be seen and heard going off in the distance.

The festival’s main stage has almost completely burned down, according to Belgium public broadcaster VRT, which added that emergency services are on the scene but the fire is not yet under control.

No festival-goers were on site at the time of the fire, but about 1000 staff members were present, who have now been evacuated, VRT reported.

The electronic dance music festival was due to start on Friday.

Organizers said in their statement that the site’s “DreamVille” campsite will open on Thursday as planned and they are “focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend.”

Local police confirmed the fire in a post on X and encouraged people to stay away from the smoke and give way to emergency services.

It is unclear how the fire started, VRT reported.

CNN’s Majlie de Puy Kamp contributed to this report.

