Black holes collide, world’s first hijacking, 7 steps to better health: Catch up on the day’s stories

Using ripples in space-time predicted by Einstein, researchers detected a cosmic merger of unprecedented proportions. A collision between two black holes — each more massive than 100 suns — is the largest of its kind ever recorded, astronomers said.

When Annette McKay’s first grandson was born, she thought her mother would be over the moon. She had become a great-grandmother. Instead, it led her to reveal a secret. An excavation in Ireland is shedding light on stories that have been buried for decades.

Taking care of your heart has an influence on the health of your whole body, according to a new study. It found that better health can be broken down into several factors known as “Life’s Simple 7.”

On this day in 1948, a seaplane crashed during a short flight to Hong Kong. There was only one survivor — a Chinese rice farmer — but his story didn’t add up. That routine 20-minute jaunt became the world’s first airplane hijacking.

You don’t need to get worked up about wine, but there’s no denying that a perfect pairing can accentuate the taste and tone of your soirée. Here’s how to find the best notes.

⚡ ‘Oh jeez!’ A paraglider struck power lines and crashed into the Red River in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Firefighters rushed to the scene to rescue the man, who was not injured.

Trump says it’s ‘highly unlikely’ he’ll fire Powell after suggesting otherwise in meeting with lawmakers

Trump lashes out at ‘weaklings’ who believe Epstein ‘bullsh*t’ amid building GOP pressure to release documents

Louisiana police chiefs among those arrested and accused in a bribery scheme to help foreign nationals get visas

🪨 That’s how much the world’s biggest Mars rock — a meteorite weighing 54 pounds — just sold for at a Sotheby’s New York auction.

⚰️ ‘Buried in style’: The typical somber procession of mourning takes a celebratory turn among the Ga people in southeast Ghana, where coffins are intricately designed by families of the deceased. A photographer documented the secretive tradition.

🤭 Just kidding: The former president joked about divorce rumors circulating about him and his wife Michelle. Speculation picked up steam after several public appearances where she didn’t join her husband, including President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

📺 Which actor, pictured here, just apologized for his disastrous 2009 interview with David Letterman?

﻿A. Ethan Hawke

B. Joaquin Phoenix

C. Mark Ruffalo

D. Paul Rudd

🦟 Healthier babies: The first malaria drug for newborns and young infants is expected to be approved in Africa within weeks. Ghana has agreed to use it, and eight more African countries could follow suit within 90 days. Malaria is a potentially deadly disease spread by mosquitoes.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Joaquin Phoenix’s appearance went so badly that some wondered if he was having a breakdown. The actor called it “one of the worst nights of my life.”

