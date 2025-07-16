Actress Carrie Preston reveals she underwent surgery to remove skin cancer on her cheek

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Carrie Preston is sharing about her experience being recently diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

The “Elsbeth” actor appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Busy Philipps’ streaming series “Busy This Week” donning a strip of jewels on her cheek, which she explained were there to cover a scar she had after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous mole.

Preston told Philipps that she found out that a mole on her cheek was basal cell carcinoma on the last day of shooting the second season of “Elsbeth,” and that she opened up to her costars Mary-Louise Parker, Retta, Alyssa Milano and Elizabeth Lail about it while on set.

“These women just rallied around me,” she said, after mentioning that at first, “I didn’t want to tell people, because I was shocked and a little bit ashamed and a little bit like, ‘What did I do wrong?’”

Preston also explained that “within five minutes,” Parker had set her up with a doctor through a friend, and she had an appointment for the following week.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, which occurs most often on areas of fair skin that are exposed to the sun, including the head and neck. However, it can form on skin of color as well, and anywhere on the body, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

Preston continued to say she underwent a Mohs procedure to remove the mole, and that while the scar on her cheek is healing, she has to wear silicone scar strips.

“If I’m going to wear something on my face, I’m going to make it fashion,” Preston told Philipps. “So I went and got some jewels! And once you get into the face jewelry thing, it’s a thing.”

With a laugh, Preston added, “I’m basically wearing what the kids wear to raves, on my face!”

