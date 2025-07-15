Victor Wembanyama says he is ‘officially cleared to play again’ after blood clot

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — San Antonio Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama says he has been cleared to return to the court after recovering from a blood clot in his right shoulder.

The 21-year-old, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft and is widely considered one of basketball’s most exciting prospects in a generation, was forced to end his 2024-25 season early following the diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis.

Wembanyama underwent surgery on the issue in March, but his absence meant he missed out on being named Defensive Player of the Year, an award he was the overwhelming favorite to win.

“I’m officially cleared to play again,” Wembanyama told French outlet L’Equipe. “It’s very fresh, I got the go-ahead from the Spurs medical staff just a few hours ago (Friday). Phew, I’m finally going to be able to play a bit of basketball again!

“My injury was an adventure, of course, but the worst is over. I’m much better today, both physically and mentally. I’m right on schedule in terms of what had been planned for my recovery timeline, and well ahead of schedule when you look at the history of NBA players who have had this type of problem.

“One can now say that this thrombosis is officially behind me. It shouldn’t happen again.”

Wembanyama admitted his “head was spinning” when he first received the news, as he had never gone so long without playing basketball in his life.

Despite being cleared to return, “Wemby” admits he still has a lot of work to do before he is game ready.

“Now, I have to continue with specific work on my shoulder, and above all get back to my basketball habits,” he said. “I haven’t played 5-on-5 for five months now. If I were to have a game tomorrow, it would be risky.

“There are a lot of reflexes I need to rediscover, both conscious and linked to muscle memory. The first thought that comes to mind is: ‘I’ve been betrayed by my body, it’s let me down.’ But this is not at all the right vision to have.”

The unanimous 2023-24 Rookie of the Year, Wembanyama finished last season with a league high 176 blocks – 28 clear of the next best total – despite his campaign ending early.

Wembanyama will likely again be the heavy favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year this coming season.

