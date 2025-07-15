AI and hate speech, sugar’s impact on sex, Emmy nominations: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

When Elon Musk’s Grok AI chatbot began spewing out offensive responses to queries on X, some users were shocked. But artificial intelligence experts were not. They say large language models can be nudged into reflecting antisemitic, misogynistic or racist statements.

Some parts of President Donald Trump’s domestic policy law take effect this year — for instance, the expiration of the tax credit for electric vehicles and the temporary elimination of taxes on tips and overtime. Others don’t kick in until after the 2026 midterm elections.

The IRS will have a limited view into how much income small businesses and independent contractors make because there will be much less third-party reporting required. The changes could also affect payment apps like Venmo.

Fauja Singh, the world’s oldest marathon runner, died in a hit-and-run in the northwestern India state of Punjab, police said. He was 114. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him “an exceptional athlete with incredible determination.”

Most people don’t associate their blood-sugar levels with sexual health, but chronically high glucose can have an impact on intimacy.

🦬 ‘Far more than just Mount Rushmore’: Nestled in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Rapid City is a scenic urban getaway that hasn’t lost its small-town vibe. It made CNN’s list of America’s Best Towns to Visit thanks to its presidential attractions, Native art and big-name parks — including one that maintains a free-roaming herd of about 1,400 bison.

Trump tries to rewrite history on being ‘fooled’ by Putin | Analysis

A tropical system could form in the Gulf. It could also be the next big flood

Americans are broadly dissatisfied with how much Epstein info the government has released, CNN poll finds

$500 million

🍎 That’s how much Apple is investing in a deal with a US rare earths company as the iPhone maker faces pressure from Trump to produce smartphones domestically.

📸 ‘A special place’: Few spots in Southern California are as iconic as Venice. As the vibrant seaside neighborhood celebrates 120 years, see why it has stood the test of time.

💬 Gunned down: Police in Greece are searching for the killer of a University of California, Berkeley marketing professor who was shot to death while visiting Athens to see his children and attend a family custody hearing.

🌟 Gold rush: For South Asian families, the precious metal is more than just an investment. Brides are famously decked out in necklaces, earrings, nose rings, hair pieces and amulets, and daughters often inherit jewelry as family heirlooms. With gold prices soaring, women are poised to reap the rewards.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. The All Star Game will use automated technology to allow pitchers, catchers and batters to challenge balls and strikes.

