AG Bondi says there’s no change to her position on Epstein after Trump suggests she could release more files

(CNN) — Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday that last week’s memo declining to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “speaks for itself,” rejecting questions about making more documents public.

“Today our memo speaks for itself, and we will get back to you about anything else,” Bondi told reporters Tuesday, responding to questions about President Donald Trump’s earlier comment that Bondi should release “whatever she thinks is credible.”

At the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he stood behind Bondi, responding to a question about his daughter-in-law Lara Trump saying that there needs to be “more transparency” around the Epstein investigation.

“The attorney general has handled that very well … really done a very good job,” Trump said.

“I would like to see that also,” the president added, in an apparent reference to the call for more transparency. “But I think the attorney general — the credibility is very important, and you want credible evidence for something like that, and I think the attorney general’s handled it very well.”

Additionally, Trump said Bondi has not told him that his name appears in the Epstein files, despite previous accusations from ex-Trump ally Elon Musk.

“No, no, she’s given just a very quick briefing,” Trump told reporters.

Bondi’s comments came during a press conference at the Drug Enforcement Agency, highlighting law enforcement seizures of 64,000 pounds of methamphetamines — including those in pill form — in drug busts since January. Several happened over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Though the surge in drugs like meth-laced pills is a national threat — and drug cases are of particular importance to the attorney general — it was not enough to divert attention from the Epstein controversy.

The department is keen to change the current conversation around Epstein, sources tell CNN, and is prioritizing putting Bondi in front of cameras to discuss other Trump priorities like the drug busts discussed Tuesday. Their hope is that the controversy will die down despite the enormous amount of backlash the department is facing from Trump’s own supporters.

That was evident during the event Tuesday, as reporters repeatedly asked about additional disclosures, as well as her relationship with FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino. Bondi repeatedly said she would not answer questions on the matter.

Bondi said that she, Patel and Bongino are “all committed” to “fighting as a team” to accomplish Trump administration priorities like reducing violent crime.

“I’m going to be here as long as the president wants me here, and I believe he’s made that crystal clear it’s four years,” Bondi said of the drama and subsequent calls for her resignation.

“Well, three and a half now, right?” she said.

Trump was also asked at the White House if he has faith in Bongino, who CNN has reported has clashed with Bondi over the release of files related to the Epstein investigation.

“I like Dan Bongino,” Trump said.

