i viewfinder // Shutterstock

More Americans than ever are struggling to afford their prescriptions

For millions of Americans, affording prescription medications is getting harder, not easier. According to new survey data from GoodRx, a platform for medication savings, people are more likely than ever to view their prescriptions as a financial burden. More people are skipping doses, cutting back on essentials, or turning to creative — and sometimes risky — workarounds to continue their prescribed treatment.

Key takeaways:

According to the GoodRx Research survey, 67% of Americans who filled a prescription described the cost of their medication as a burden.

Paying for prescription drugs leads many Americans to make sacrifices in other areas of life. Almost 30% of people reported cutting back on spending for food or clothing to pay for their prescriptions.

High out-of-pocket costs change how people take their medications. Among people who filled a prescription in 2025, 1 in 5 reported rationing their medications due to cost.

Most Americans continue to feel the financial burden of prescriptions

GoodRx Research surveyed over 1,000 people who filled a prescription in 2025 about their healthcare expenses. Here’s how they described their out-of-pocket cost for medications:

Minor burden: 35% (up from 30.9% in 2024)

Moderate burden: 21%

Significant burden: 10%

Catastrophic burden: 2%

Not a burden: 33% (down from 35.8% in 2024)

In other words, over 67% of Americans who filled a prescription said their out-of-pocket cost was at least a minor financial burden.

GoodRx

Prescription drugs remain one of many competing priorities in Americans’ budgets. For many, medication costs now rank higher than concerns about housing, food, and transportation.

In 2025, 38% of people said they worried about being able to afford their medications, up significantly from 27% in 2024. More than half (57%) worried about affording at least one healthcare or essential cost in the past year.

GoodRx

Even though prices for medical care and medications have increased more slowly than other categories of spending, Americans are still struggling to afford their prescriptions.

Americans are still making sacrifices to pay for prescriptions

In 2024, 37% of Americans reported taking action that could negatively impact their lifestyle or personal finances. And the pinch is getting worse. In 2025, that number went up to 46%. Lifestyle sacrifices were common:

29% cut spending on leisure activities (up from 23% in 2024)

28% reduced spending on food or clothing (a sharp increase from 16% in 2024)

16% dipped into savings to cover the cost of treatment

9% sold personal belongings to help pay for medications

15% adjusted their or a family member’s employment, either by working more hours or taking on an additional job

GoodRx

In addition to lifestyle changes, many Americans took on direct financial burdens to cover healthcare expenses. In 2025, 42% reported taking some kind of financial action due to healthcare costs, up from 39% in 2024. Here are some financial actions people took:

25% took on credit card debt (up from 22% in 2024)

18% borrowed money from friends or family

6% took out a loan (up from 4% in 2024)

GoodRx

These tradeoffs — both lifestyle and financial — highlight the growing challenges many Americans face in accessing and taking their prescribed treatments.

Cost continues to affect medication adherence

Cost pressures are changing how Americans take their medications. In 2024, 34% of people reported making at least one change to how they managed their prescriptions due to cost. By 2025, that number went up to 42%. This includes:

16% who delayed refills (down slightly from 17%)

20% who rationed their medications (up from 15%)

13% who stopped taking a medication entirely (up from 8%)

GoodRx

These changes, while often financially motivated, can carry serious health consequences — especially for those managing chronic or life-threatening conditions. The rise in these behaviors signals growing pressure on patients as they try to balance their health needs with financial realities.

People are getting creative to afford their medication

When prescriptions are too expensive, people may take steps to make sure they can get their medications. In 2025, 75% used at least one nontraditional resource, up from 70% in 2024.

GoodRx

Discount programs were among the most common tools, used by 43% of respondents, and 40% received free samples directly from their clinician. Many also shopped around at different pharmacies or asked their healthcare professional for more affordable alternatives.

Others turned to manufacturer copay cards or low-income subsidy programs to reduce their out-of-pocket costs. These strategies reflect a growing willingness to find creative solutions in the face of rising prices.

Some people took riskier measures:

12.9% replaced prescriptions with over-the-counter medications or supplements

9.5% used medications prescribed to someone else

5.9% purchased medications from another country

Overall, more than a third of Americans (38%) said they used a prescription discount card or coupon this year — highlighting the importance of accessible pricing tools outside the traditional insurance model.

The bottom line

Prescription medications remain a financial burden for most Americans. Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker reported in 2024 that almost 1 in 12 Americans have medical debt, with the cost of prescription medications contributing to the problem.

In the face of unaffordable medications, many Americans are taking their healthcare into their own hands. They are seeking out discount programs, using manufacturer copay cards, and talking to their healthcare professional about the cost of care. Expanding these resources is an important first step to improving medication access and affordability.

This story was produced by GoodRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.