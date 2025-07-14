Skip to Content
News

Cooling Tuesday, slow clearing along the coast

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 4:00 pm
Published 2:48 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will cool down by a few degrees along the coast Tuesday with a more dramatic increase in the interior.

Up to 10 degrees of cooling is coming to inland areas as cool air makes its way further into our valleys from the ocean, Santa Ynez will drop into the high 70s.

Clearing will be slow for the south and Ventura coasts Tuesday.

Below average temperatures continue through Wednesday, mostly high 60s, before a modest warming trend.

Temperatures will warm up by this weekend to low 70s in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Mid State Fair temperatures will be in the 80s through Thursday, 90s by Friday through the weekend, much cooler than the over 100 degree temperatures we have seen in Paso Robles during fair season.

Onshore flow will weaken and temperatures rise back up closer to normal by Sunday and the marine layer's strength will decrease.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content