Cooling Tuesday, slow clearing along the coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will cool down by a few degrees along the coast Tuesday with a more dramatic increase in the interior.

Up to 10 degrees of cooling is coming to inland areas as cool air makes its way further into our valleys from the ocean, Santa Ynez will drop into the high 70s.

Clearing will be slow for the south and Ventura coasts Tuesday.

Below average temperatures continue through Wednesday, mostly high 60s, before a modest warming trend.

Temperatures will warm up by this weekend to low 70s in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Mid State Fair temperatures will be in the 80s through Thursday, 90s by Friday through the weekend, much cooler than the over 100 degree temperatures we have seen in Paso Robles during fair season.

Onshore flow will weaken and temperatures rise back up closer to normal by Sunday and the marine layer's strength will decrease.