Blue states sue Trump administration in bid to undo freeze on billions in public education funds

(CNN) — A slew of Democratic-led states asked a federal court on Monday to lift the Trump administration’s freeze on nearly $7 billion in public education money, accusing the Department of Education of unlawfully locking up critical funds Congress set aside to help low-income and immigrant students, among others.

The new suit represents the latest clash between states and the federal government over the Trump administration’s decision to pause or claw back federal aid.

In other cases dating back to the opening weeks of President Donald Trump’s second term, federal courts have at times sided against the administration’s efforts to freeze federal funds, though the administration scored a key win at the Supreme Court in April.

In the case at hand, more than 20 Democratic state attorneys general and two Democratic governors are challenging the administration’s decision late last month to pause disbursement of education funds for six programs pending a review of how consistent the programs are with Trump’s own priorities.

Among the targeted initiatives are ones that help immigrant students attain English proficiency, fund after-school and summer programs, and support the hiring and retention of teachers in low-income areas.

The administration’s withholding of the funds, the states say in the suit, runs afoul of Congress’ decision over the years to provide the federal aid and the government’s requirement to spend the money. Historically, the money has been made available to states starting around July 1.

“Defendants’ actions now jeopardize these critical programs – the loss of which has irreparably harmed and will irreparably harm the Plaintiff States, their schools, and the students and families they serve,” the suit states.

The states and attorneys general are asking a federal court in Rhode Island to rule that the funding freeze is unconstitutional and order the administration to stop implementing its plans.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Education for comment on the lawsuit.

