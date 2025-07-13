Diaper bank distributes 2.5 million diapers; celebrates by sending care kits to families

By Deanna Sipe

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Babies Need Bottoms Diaper Bank announces the distribution of its 2,500,000 diapers to families in need.

Since Hurricane Helene, Babies Need Bottoms has worked with local partners, volunteers, and donors to ensure no child goes without diapers.

“This milestone is more than a number—it’s a symbol of hope, dignity, and care for thousands of families,” said Alicia Heacock, Co-Executive Director of Babies Need Bottoms. “We are deeply grateful to our community for making this possible.”

Babies Need Bottoms board members celebrated by joining friends and volunteers to assemble specialized care kits for mothers with babies in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), along with kits for NICU nurses.

“These Care Kits are a small but meaningful way to remind NICU families that they’re not alone—and to show our heartfelt appreciation for the incredible nurses who care for our tiniest and most vulnerable community members,” said Erica Whyman, Chair of the Board.

Babies Need Bottoms plans to expand the Care Kit program to include Preemie Baby Kits, Newborn Baby Kits, and Postpartum/Breastfeeding Kits.

To learn more, visit babiesneedbottoms.org

