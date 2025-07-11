Man accused of selling drugs from Natchitoches hospital bed

Skip to Content
    NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Natchitoches Parish man has been arrested for allegedly selling narcotics while hospitalized, Natchitoches police said Thursday in a news release.

The department’s narcotics division arrested Roy Roe, 62, of Montgomery, after receiving a tip about drugs being sold last week at the hospital.

Agents found about 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Roe’s hospital room at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, police said.

Roe is charged with possession of methamphetamine and taking contraband into a hospital.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit assisted in the investigation.

